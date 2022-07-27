Sycurio, the leading provider of data security and compliance for call and contact centres, today announced the appointment of Nick Viney as its new CEO with immediate effect.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005538/en/

Nick Viney, CEO Sycurio (Photo: Business Wire)

Having previously held senior organisational and management roles at some of the world's largest technology firms, Nick joins Sycurio at a pivotal phase of its growth story. Under his leadership, Sycurio will accelerate its expansion across global markets and consolidate its position as the world's most trusted solution for protecting sensitive customer data across all customer contact channels.

"Nick is a recognised business leader and brings significant cyber security experience and market knowledge to our business; combined with the commitment, focus and dedication that is required to manage change and transformation, and help strengthen our international push." said Carlos Sartorius, Sycurio Chairman.

Nick joins Sycurio from Avast, where he served as Senior Vice President General Manager for several key business units. Prior to that he was Group CEO at Cyber 1, an enterprise cyber security provider, and has held leadership and senior management roles at McAfee, Microsoft, Google and Arthur Andersen.

"Sycurio's mission to create a more secure digital world, by ensuring the right solutions are accessible and available to organisations large and small, is an aspiration that truly resonates with me." said Nick Viney. "This is an exciting time to be stepping into a leadership role at Sycurio as the company further invests in products, partners, and operational infrastructure to prioritise the security, safety, and compliance for current and future customers around the globe."

About Sycurio

Sycurio (formerly Semafone) is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that simplify how organisations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly connected world. It's innovative data security solutions enable organisations to realise their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds lasting loyalty.

Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic, and it has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005538/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mandy Pattenden

Sycurio

mandy.pattenden@sycurio.com