Star Apple Labs Limited, a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), announced the issuance of the MNA tokens. These tokens are created on blockchain technology with an aim to solve the irrationality and inefficiency of the M&A market. People are aware of the ever-growing potential of the M&A market. However, with growth comes risks minimizing the efficiency and success rate of M&A deals.

An official representative of Star Apple said, "We are delighted to enter the cryptocurrency exchange market. We want to achieve 100% transparency, reduce trust issues and attain cost reduction in all M&A deals. MNA Token is created to help companies conduct easy merger and acquisition processes. Our vision is to become a global exchange by creating a healthy cryptocurrency ecosystem."

Creators claim that to start with, MNA tokens will be used in corporate M&As, but the future goal is also to tokenize bonds, artworks, real estate, copyrights, and patents in the future, starting with corporate M&A.

CTBIT Exchange is a global virtual asset exchange that is scheduled to open soon in Turkey. As a professional cryptocurrency exchange, they are packed with some exciting features such as copy trading, system trading, and futures trading. They also exhibit an NFT marketplace where dividends are paid with exchange coins when setting up NFT product sales.

In order to reap the benefits of the synergy between MNA tokens and blockchain exchanges, Star Apple invested in CTBIT. By investing CTBIT, Star Apple aims not only to conduct extensive R&D on tokens but also to list their MNA tokens on the exchange. If the MNA token lists on its own exchange successfully, the probability of being listed on major exchanges around the world, such as Binance, Coinbase, and Bitget, is expected to be increased.

The official from Star Apple also said that through this investment, they would continue to research and develop blockchain technology and collaborate to expand the latest service products such as NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and DeFi. In addition, they will put their best foot forward to bring forth customer satisfaction and include various investment choices for MNA token holders and CTBIT users.

Due to the recent coin price drop, more and more companies are going bankrupt as there is a lack of liquidity in funds. However, Star Apple is among those companies that looked for opportunities to expand their business amidst these hurdles. In the past, when the dot-com bubble burst, many IT companies disappeared, but eventually, companies such as Google and Amazon emerged. As the saying goes, "TOO BIG TO FAIL," it is worth waiting to witness whether Star Apple's investment of CTBIT can help them overcome this market situation and pave the way to becoming a leading blockchain company.

