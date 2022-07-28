Kashi Labs Launches Brand New Website

The Goal of the New Website is to Provide Outstanding Customer Service to Patients and Healthcare Providers Alike

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Kashi Clinical Laboratories, a fully accredited lab in Portland, Oregon that specializes in various health-related testing services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website.

To check out the new website and learn more about Kashi Labs, please visit https://kashilab.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the goal of the new site is to provide "personal, timely, and tailored customer service" to patients and healthcare providers through robust and easily accessible online resources.

The new website makes it simple to access a range of vital resources, from genetic testing and virology to toxicology and clinical diagnostics. In addition, providers can easily learn how to partner with Kashi in providing the highest-quality scientific information for preventive and diagnostic care.

The site's fresh design and easy-to-navigate, comprehensive structure make it the perfect resource for patients and physicians who wish to learn about Kashi's story, team members, accreditation, and services.

"The start of the laboratory was a personal mission and an unmet need," noted Zahra Kashi, Founder, CEO, and Laboratory Director of Kashi Labs, adding that thanks to Kashi Clinical Laboratories, providers now have access to a wide range of development services, reference lab services, and platforms that complement Kashi's original testing battery.

Kashi Labs allows its providers to confidently implement new methods of providing their patients predictive, preventative, and affordable healthcare.

Because patient care is their top priority, Kashi scientists use their combined decades of experience, alongside the latest technologies, to follow stringent protocols in creating, validating, and implementing every test. Through its services, Kashi strives "to alleviate ailment and to collaborate with hospitals and healthcare providers to promote wellbeing and quality of life" for all patients," the spokesperson noted.

About Kashi Labs

Founded in May 2006 by Zahra Mehdizadeh Kashi, Ph.D., H.C.L.D., Kashi Labs began by offering pre and post-transplant/transfusion-related services for the oncology and HLA communities. Today, Kashi Labs provides a wide range of development services, reference lab services, and platforms to complement their original battery of testing. Using the latest technology, Kashi scientists combine their decades of experience with stringent protocols to create, validate, and implement every test. For more information, please visit https://kashilab.com/our-story/.

