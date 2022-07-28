Incredible offers online this week

Everygame Poker are giving their players every chance of success this week, delivering a trio of top offers including an incredible all-expenses paid to one of the events of the year.

More on that later because first up, it's the $1,000 GTD Perseus. A progressive bounty tournament, this poker event runs daily on the Everygame Poker schedule and gives players chances aplenty to grab some cash.

If you're not aware of how a progressive bounty works, here's the lowdown. Eliminate an opponent, and you'll cash in immediately. But only a percentage goes to you while the remaining amount is placed on your head, making you a bigger target.

But if you go all the way and win, not only will you clinch the largest share of the prize pot, you'll also earn the bounty on your head right back. And if you've done it right, that could be a lovely little earner.

Now, about that event of the year. The Estrellas Poker Tour is back! After a two-year absence, this top tournament returns to Barcelona bigger and better than ever. And you could be there courtesy of Everygame Poker, who are giving away one final prize package this week.

This $3,500 prize package includes:

$1,100 buy-in to the Main Event

$500 to help with travel expenses

Six-night stay for two in a premium hotel

Exclusive Everygame Poker gear

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize, you need to come out on top of Everygame's very own ESPT Barcelona Final, which takes place this Sunday. Qualifying Satellite Events are under way and will be running all week, or you can buy-in to the Main Event on 31st July for $150+$14.

This once-in-a-lifetime package must be won this Sunday. So what are you waiting for? Vamos!

Finally, on the subject of huge poker tournaments, step up once again for the Sunday Myriad. The tournament with great value on the Everygame schedule returns, promising a monster prize pool of $10,000 GTD every single week.

Three interchanging formats Deepstack, Big Bounty and Progressive Bounty alternate weekly, keeping things fresh for our poker stars. But that $10k prize pot remains the same, and you can compete for it every Sunday at 2:15pm Eastern. Qualify by competing in the satellite events that run all week, or buy-in for just $115+10.

See you there!

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Everygame Poker:

https://poker.everygame.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005482/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Nik Mangold

Everygame Poker

T: +1 877 833 1271