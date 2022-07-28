NeoPhore Enters Three Year Research Collaboration with World Leading Oncologist's Lab at Major US Cancer Center

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhore Limited, a small molecule neoantigen immuno-oncology company, today announces that it has entered a three-year research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, USA. The objective of the collaboration is to determine the potential of NeoPhore's proprietary DNA mismatch repair inhibitor (MMRi) compounds to enhance tumour immunogenicity and induce tumour immunity.

Building on seminal discoveries and ongoing research of its scientific founders and collaborators, NeoPhore is building a pipeline targeting novel proteins across the DNA mismatch repair ('MMR') pathway. The Company's first-in-class MMR modulators alter the genotype of tumour cells to elicit increased tumour mutational burden, together with higher neoantigen presentation and tumour immunogenicity, which aim to reawaken the anti-tumour immune response and leverage sensitivity to immune checkpoint blockade.

Dr. Matthew Baker, Chief Executive Officer of NeoPhore, stated: "Collaborating with such prominent leaders in the field of applied cancer genetics is a great privilege. NeoPhore's therapeutic concept aims to induce neoantigen creation and cancer immunity using small-molecule inhibitors of mismatch repair, particularly in combination with other immunotherapy approaches. We look forward to the outcome of this collaboration which will ultimately advance our goal to develop next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics."

NeoPhore, based in Cambridge, UK is focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies to treat cancer through stimulation of the immune system. Generation of cancer neoantigens in tumours can be exploited by the patients' immune system to overcome natural defence mechanisms in cancer. The Company's approach targets the DNA mismatch repair (MMR) pathway, which has been proven to promote neoantigen creation and subsequent immunity against numerous cancers. Using these insights, NeoPhore aims to generate next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. NeoPhore was spun-out of the University of Turin and PhoreMost Ltd by the CRT Pioneer Fund.

