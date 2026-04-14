International ITAD provider Paladin will join the newly minted league champions as an Official Sponsor and Official Technology Recycling Partner through the 2029 season.

PSV has partnered with Paladin EnviroTech ("Paladin"), a technology-lifecycle partner helping organizations recycle securely, compliantly, and without losing control of data or valuable materials, in a collaboration that reflects the growing importance of circular IT solutions within elite sport and business. Paladin specializes in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD): the secure, certified, and environmentally responsible processing of decommissioned IT equipment, including data destruction, reuse, and recycling, in full compliance with applicable regulations, including GDPR.

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PSV's Commercial Director, Frans Janssen and Paladin CEO, Brian Diesselhorst in the new Paladin Business Lounge at PSV's Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands

As part of the partnership, Paladin will also have a prominent on-site presence at Philips Stadium through the Paladin Business Lounge, located on the fourth floor. As the naming partner of this space, Paladin will be at the heart of PSV's extensive business network and the wider Brainport Eindhoven community, with the lounge serving as a central hub for connection, collaboration, and innovation.

Expanding Reach Through PSV's Business Ecosystem

The collaboration will support Paladin in its aims to increase its brand awareness within PSV's business network, and Eindhoven's technology corridor. The partnership comes as Paladin builds on an already strong presence in the Netherlands through its January acquisition of Helmond-based R&L Recycling, and will strengthen its reputation as a reliable partner for organizations seeking to dispose of their IT equipment safely, securely and sustainably.

"We see Paladin as a partner that aligns well with the club's ambitions in the areas of innovation and corporate social responsibility," says Commercial Director Frans Janssen. "Paladin is ambitious and forward-looking-values that fit us perfectly."

"With this partnership, Paladin is committed to further expanding in Europe and strengthening its presence in the Brainport Eindhoven region," says Brian Diesselhorst, CEO of Paladin EnviroTech. "PSV offers our organization the perfect platform to connect with like-minded companies in what many consider to be the most important high-tech region in the Netherlands."

About Paladin EnviroTech

Paladin EnviroTech (Paladin) is a secure technology-lifecycle and critical-materials recovery company helping organizations of all sizes retire end-of-life technology safely, compliantly and at scale. Paladin integrates IT asset disposition, certified data destruction, domestic electronics recycling and rare-earth magnet recovery into a single, end-to-end operating platform. Working with hyperscalers, government agencies and enterprises across North America and Europe, Paladin keeps sensitive data protected and high-value materials in circulation-strengthening domestic and allied supply chains and supporting long-term economic and national security.

Learn more about Paladin and its products and services at www.paladinenvirotech.com

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Contacts:

Isaac Steinmetz

Antenna Group for Paladin EnviroTech

paladin-envirotech@antennagroup.com