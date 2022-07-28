Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Francisco Del Castillo, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Del Castillo will assume responsibility from Chris van der Westhuyzen with immediate effect. Mr. van der Westhuyzen will remain a director of Alpha.

Mr. Del Castillo received his CPA, CA qualification in 2013 and is Senior Consultant with Malaspina Consultants Inc., a private company that provides accounting and administrative services to Canadian public companies. Mr. Del Castillo serves as Chief Financial Officer for other Canadian public companies.

The Company would like to thank Mr. van der Westhuyzen for all his hard work and dedication to Alpha over the past 3 years serving as Chief Financial Officer.

About Alpha

Alpha is an exploration company listed on the TSX-V exchange under the symbol ALEX. The Company is focused on the discovery of world class economic gold and base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan.

Alpha holds a 100% interest in the large Kerkasha exploration license in Eritrea and since acquiring the property in January 2018 has spent approximately $13 million on exploration and identified seventeen prospects of which six have been drilled to date.

The Company has made three important discoveries on the license in the past two years:

Aburna orogenic gold

Tolegimja copper-zinc-gold volcanogenic-massive-sulphide (VMS)

Anagulu porphyry gold-copper

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans forits projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

