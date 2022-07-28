Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reported Q2 revenue of USD 83 million.

Strong growth in global welding demand and increased revenue from Original Equipment Manufacturer [OEM] channels contributed to Universal Robots' Q2 growth results. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In headline terms, second quarter revenue is up 8% on the same period last year but in local Danish currency the company has seen growth of 22% for Q2," said President of Universal Robots, Kim Povlsen, adding that, measured this way, Universal Robots has seen growth of 30% across the first two quarters of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Universal Robots highlights particularly strong growth in global welding demand as being key to its success in the first half of the year. The company has also increased its revenue from Original Equipment Manufacturer [OEM] channels. "Our cobots are providing the foundation for some really exciting new products," said Povlsen. "We see the development of new OEM partnerships within our thriving ecosystem as a great opportunity for both innovation and growth in the future."

Collaboration creating growth across the ecosystem

More than 80 OEMs are creating solutions with UR cobots, encompassing a wide range of applications from welding and palletizing to construction tasks. The increasing demand for collaborative technology is also reflected in the success of Universal Robots' OEM partners. One company, 3D Infotech, which uses UR cobots to create metrology solutions, has credited its use of Universal Robots technology and position in the UR+ ecosystem with "phenomenal" revenue growth of over 200% in 2021.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots aims to empower change in the way work is done using its leading-edge robotics platform.

Since introducing the world's first commercially viable collaborative robot (cobot) in 2008, UR has developed a product portfolio including the UR3e, UR5e, UR10e, and UR16e, reflecting a range of reaches and payloads. Each model is supported by a wide selection of end-effectors, software, accessories and application kits in the UR+ ecosystem. This allows the cobots to be used across a wide range of industries and means that they can be redeployed across diverse tasks.

The company, which is part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has offices in the USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Mexico.

Universal Robots has installed over 50,000 cobots worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.

Contacts:

For further information and interview requests contact Global Public Relations and Communications Manager, Fleur Nielsen, +45 61 89 29 54, PR@universal-robots.com