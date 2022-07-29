Scientists in Korea built an organic solar cell that is reportedly able to prevent aggregation in photoactive layers. The device could be used for applications in buildings, vehicles, and the Internet of Things.Scientists at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have fabricated an organic solar cell based on polymer additives that they claim are able to solve the performance degradation issue of large-area organic solar cells. "The spin coating method, a solution process mainly used in the laboratory research stage, creates a uniform photoactive layer mixture as the solvent evaporates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...