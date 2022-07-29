Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858734 ISIN: JP3551500006 Ticker-Symbol: DNO 
Frankfurt
29.07.22
08:03 Uhr
51,84 Euro
-2,72
-4,99 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,9654,1013:21
51,6854,2413:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENSO CORPORATION51,84-4,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.