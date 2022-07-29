Rajasthan (14.4 GW), Gujarat (7.8 GW) and Karnataka (7.6 GW) are the Indian states with the largest amount of solar power.From pv magazine India India has installed a cumulative 57.7 GW of solar power generation capacity as of June 30, 2022. It is also in the process of installing a further 48.7 GW of PV projects and 16.7 GW under bidding, according to information recently provided by power minister RK Singh in the lower parliament. Most of these solar power projects are being installed by private sector developers. Considering the normative cost of INR 4.5 crore ($568,063) per MW, an expenditure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...