Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU79 ISIN: US0260401056 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN FILMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN FILMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2022 | 14:32
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Films, Inc.: American Films Announces Updates to its Board of Directors

BAY HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / American Films, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMFL) today announced updates to its board of directors. Craig Campbell, a director since 2020, was elected as chairman of the board, and John Carty has stepped down from the board, effective July 27, 2022.

"On behalf of American Films' board of directors and employees, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to John for his many contributions and long-time support of the company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Geoff Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Films. "We are delighted with the election of Craig to chairman of the board. Craig's tenure and wealth of knowledge will help support the company as we continue to execute our global strategy around IP protection and monetization," continued Lee.

About American Films

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/.

American Films Media Contacts
Tom Murphy
(508) 579-4716
info@americanfilms.us

Follow American Films on:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

SOURCE: American Films, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710218/American-Films-Announces-Updates-to-its-Board-of-Directors

AMERICAN FILMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.