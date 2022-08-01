Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Noch ein Kursverdoppler? Der neue Hot Stock für die KW31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2022 | 14:20
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChainDigger GmbH: ChainDigger and Rexys.Club Agreement on Shareholding - Mega Deal

BRUGG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / After a brilliant start on the international market, the Swiss digital luxury product platform and retailer ChainDigger.io was able to strengthen its business further with the project REXY CLUB. Rexy Club is a close group of friends with an international influencer structure with millions of followers and connections that develop NFT projects for Dubai and wants to make a name in the technological field as well as smart city development.

Due to the project planning and the already developed holiday market in Dubai with 16 million visitors a year, the potential total volume for the project is estimated at 10 billion USD.

ChainDigger is repositioning itself as a shareholder and is participating in the development and structuring of this major project taking up to 25% of the new holding company to be founded in several steps.

The luxury project is being developed on the ATROMG8 Network addressing all technical possibilities in cooperation with the best in the world. This develops a completely new residential hotel and holiday concept, including everything the residents and visitors need about the Digital advances coming and will convey a completely new attitude towards life.

Christopher Loftus and Luke Mabbott, the founders of Rexys.Club, see a great deal of relief in ChainDigger's participation. "We are proud to have brought a professional sales team like ChainDigger on board, this will allow us to fully concentrate on the development of the project and know that the marketing and sales are in good hands now and in the future".

The management of ChainDigger also sees completely new opportunities here and underlines the significance of this new company for the international market. "Because Dubai shouldn't be the only location," adds Raphael Zumsteg, Sales Manager and founding member of ChainDigger.io

Further information will be provided at a joint event in Zurich at the end of August, where over 400 investors will be informed about the details of the project and the cooperation. With this agreement the structure for the largest NFT project in the world is laid, which creates real value and enrichment in many ways.

Contact:

E-mail: contact@chaindigger.io
chaindigger.io

SOURCE: ChainDigger GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710359/ChainDigger-and-RexysClub-Agreement-on-Shareholding--Mega-Deal

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.