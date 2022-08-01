Tennessee Titans Announce Hughes & Coleman as Official Injury Lawyers Partner

Hughes & Coleman Giving Away Suite Tickets, Club Level Tickets and Autographed Titans Merchandise Throughout Season as Part of Partnership

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The Tennessee Titans and Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today announced the establishment of a new partnership making Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers the Official Injury Lawyers of the Tennessee Titans.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm with offices across Tennessee and Kentucky. The firm was founded in 1985 by a partnership of two distinguished personal injury attorneys. Combined, J. Marshall Hughes and Lee Coleman have more than 75 years of experience helping injured victims and their firm has recovered over $1 Billion for clients in Tennessee and Kentucky.

"The team at Hughes & Coleman has years of experience representing the rights of those impacted by personal injuries in Tennessee and Kentucky, and we are proud to welcome them as a core partner to the Tennessee Titans," said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. "They have an excellent reputation for providing a great customer experience, a value we share at the Titans."

Titans' fans will begin seeing the partnership reflected in a variety of avenues, including "play under review" moments on the video board, and sweepstakes hosted on Titans channels for fans to win big prizes, as well as a new position on 'Titans All Access.'

Hughes & Coleman will also give away free Club Level tickets to all Titans home games throughout the preseason and regular season as well as Premium Suite tickets during the October 23rd game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, November 13th game versus the Denver Broncos, the November 27th game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, and the December 24th game versus the Houston Texans. Other giveaways throughout the season will include autographed Titans merchandise. To register to win tickets and merchandise, fans will be able to go to titans.hughesandcoleman.com and enter for chance to win for each giveaway.

"Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is proud to partner with the Tennessee Titans as the Official Injury Lawyers of the Tennessee Titans. Our firm has represented and fought for the rights of injured victims in Tennessee for more than 35 years through our five office locations across the state. We are Titans fans at heart and look forward to furthering our philanthropic partnerships in the Nashville area and throughout Tennessee to support the community," said Terri Hughes Lewis, Director of Organizational Design & Development at Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "Partnering with the Titans is a perfect fit to support the community and has been a longtime goal for our team as we hope to not only support the Tennessee Titans and help fans with any personal injury legal needs, but also give back to the Nashville community in a meaningful manner that strengthens the partnership and supports the community."

For more information on this partnership, please visit titans.hughesandcoleman.com.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Tennessee and Kentucky injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Tennessee and Kentucky and is the Official Car Wreck Injury Lawyers of the Tennessee Titans. To register to win tickets and merchandise, go to titans.hughesandcoleman.com and enter for chance to win for each giveaway.

Contacts:

Savanna Howie

Tennessee Titans

615-830-5777

showie@titans.nfl.com

Lora Fisher

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

###

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710306/Tennessee-Titans-Announce-Hughes-Coleman-as-Official-Injury-Lawyers-Partner