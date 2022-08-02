DJ EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF H1 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

NOTICE OF H1 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) will release its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday, 4 August 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results, hosted by Aleksey Ivanov, CEO, and Daria Kim, Deputy CFO, will be held on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at:

2 pm (London time)

3 pm (Berlin time)

4 pm (Moscow time)

5 pm (Dubai time)

9 am (New York time)

To join the call, please dial:

+44 (0)330 165 4012 or 0800 279 6877 UK +1 646 828 8073 or 800 289 0720 US +49 (0) 69 22222 5197 or 0800 724 5376 Germany 8000 3570 2642 UAE Conference ID: 6308204

To avoid any technical inconvenience, it is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call.

An audio webcast will be available at the following link (pre-registration needed): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/ evraz20220804

The presentation for the call will be available on the Group's website, www.evraz.com, on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/reports-and-results/financial-results/

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Irina Bakhturina

Director, Investor Relations

Moscow: +7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

