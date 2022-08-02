

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis PLC (ELM.L) reported that its first half adjusted operating profit increased to $66 million from $54 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share in cents was 7.1 compared to 5.5.



Profit before tax declined to $27.6 million from $34.5 million, last year. Earnings per share in cents was 3.5 compared to 4.7.



For the six months ended 30 June 2022, revenue increased to $478.3 million from $452.1 million, last year.



The Board has decided it is prudent not to declare an interim dividend for 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELEMENTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de