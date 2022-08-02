Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the company's first CRO, Gatto is charged with spearheading Paysafe's international sales function across a range of high growth sectors including gaming, travel and entertainment, and the crypto and fintech industries. Effective immediately, Gatto reports into Paysafe's CEO, Bruce Lowthers, who joined the company in May.

A seasoned technology executive, Gatto brings decades of experience of delivering transformational growth and 'go to market' functions for both private and public businesses of all sizes. He most recently co-founded and served as President of Ureeka Inc. a community to help small businesses go to market and grow rapidly. Before that, he held senior roles for a wide range of high-performing technology companies including COO at Tubemogul, a programmatic video platform acquired by Adobe Systems for $540m; SVP, Global Sales at NeuStar, Inc., a cloud-based, information services company; and CEO at PointRoll, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing technology.

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, said, "Rob is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of implementing growth strategies that deliver positive top-line and bottom-line results. His commercial acumen, tech savviness, and deep understanding of both market and customer needs will make him an invaluable member of the team as we transform the business and execute on our growth plan."

Rob Gatto added: "I believe Paysafe is uniquely positioned to offer an unrivaled end-to-end payment offering to both consumers and merchants in the specialized industries it focuses on. I'm thrilled to be joining Bruce and the talented Paysafe team at such an exciting time and look forward to playing my part in driving some solid growth across the business."

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

