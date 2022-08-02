

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic PLC (FTC.L) reported that its fiscal year adjusted operating profit increased to 1.6 million pounds from 0.6 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 2.8 million pounds from 1.8 million pounds.



Profit before tax was 1.9 million pounds for the 12 months ended 31 May 2022 compared to 0.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 0.68 pence compared to 0.03 pence.



Revenue increased to 17.1 million pounds from 15.6 million pounds, previous year.



No dividend is proposed for the year.



