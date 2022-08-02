Tsim Sha T, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - WhiteBit's new feature, Smart Staking, is a tool for crypto enthusiasts that allows them to hold funds on one of the available plans. Through Smart Staking, users can invest in many of the leading cryptocurrencies.





The plans have varied interest rates, and minimum and maximum holding accounts, with staking options. The main advantage of the tool is that there is no need to perform technical analysis or get into the integrity of trading.

With Smart Staking, the interest rates are backed by the funds from margin trading. 96 % of the digital assets are stored on cold wallets and use WAF to prevent hacking for safety concerns. A comprehensive mechanism is in place for security, monitoring, control, and incident prevention. WhiteBit has also passed third party cybersecurity and penetration testing.

Currently, plan periods are for 10, 20, 30, 90, 180, and 360 days. Remember: two 180-day periods also do not equal one 360-day period.

Your plan starts as soon as the currency gets deposited into the account. It is closed by the end of the specified period, and the total fund with interest rate gets deposited in the main balance. If you close the plan beforehand, you will only get the actual amount deposited but no interest rate.

Users can open as many plans as they want without any restrictions. WhiteBit is one of the largest European crypto-to-fiat exchanges originating from Ukraine, opened with the objective to build the community by offering an easy-to-use and secure trading platform. WhiteBit is considered one of the top 50 crypto exchanges by trading volume.

