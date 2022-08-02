DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 22. Interim Report

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information



02.08.2022 / 11:22

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 25.07.2022 through 29.07.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETRA)

Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 25.07.2022 13.900 286,2996 13.500 279,6807 27.400 26.07.2022 14.300 286,1294 13.500 281,3737 27.800 27.07.2022 13.500 287,2485 13.500 283,3560 27.000 28.07.2022 13.500 294,2143 13.500 284,0613 27.000 29.07.2022 13.500 301,7476 13.500 293,5009 27.000

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 02.08.2022

Linde plc

