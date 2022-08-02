Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - The ORDB.org team has united projects to create an ultimate crypto gambling review library. The integrated projects are:

onecryptocasino.com;

cryptocasinokingdom.com.





The ORDB team of crypto enthusiasts launches a new hub of reviews on crypto gambling brands. The launch will be held on August 1, 2022 (at 1 PM) and will unite all gamblers worldwide.

The event opens an Internet-based informational center that shares crypto gambling expertise. This event welcomes all gamblers of the Internet who want to know:

What crypto casinos deserve a gambler's attention;

What life hacks will help gamblers attain their gaming goals;

Tips that save gamblers from fraudsters and deceivers;

Filtering casino websites to find the best option for a gambler's plans and goals;

What casinos have the clearest policies and documents about conditions of use;

What reputation any casino has and why;

What are the bonus conditions;

How the freshest crypto casino promotions function;

Convenience peculiarities;

Casino comparisons;

Identifying industry leaders;

Crypto gambling licenses and awards;

How to drive gambling experience to the maximum;

Novel technologies providers use to create gambling products;

Fresh and urgent news from the crypto gambling sphere.

That all is relevant to help crypto gamblers pick only those casinos that show 100% fair and legitimate functioning. The project also exists to sieve as many casinos as possible to identify the best options for enthusiasts.

About ORDB

ORDB is a team of experts who analyze, test, and estimate crypto casinos. The group strives to protect gamblers from fraud and fake casinos as crypto gambling becomes more sought-after.

The ORDB team has started functioning as a small group of crypto enthusiasts. The company now counts over 20 specialists who test crypto casinos and estimate their performance. Additionally, the team incorporates AI technologies that allow clearer systematization and faster processing.

The abbreviation stands for:

O - Odds;

R - Return to Player rate (often abbreviated to RTP);

D - Deposit perks;

B - Bonuses.

The new project results from the long-term collaboration of experts, casino adepts, and crypto-knowers. Also, the ORDB project has deep roots, as the initial project functions as a hub of info about informational technologies. The project's progenitor is David Peterson. The expert had been working with informational technologies for 15 years before he launched the website.

ORDB - The crypto casino reviewer hub every gambler needs.

