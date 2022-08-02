

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting Q2 financial results, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), on Tuesday, raised its earnings guidance for the full year 2022.



The company now expects FY22 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $1.37 - $1.39, representing an increase of 9% at the midpoint compared to full year 2021. Previously, the company estimated non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 - $1.38.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.37 per share for the year 2022. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Further, the Texas-based energy delivery company reaffirmed non-GAAP EPS growth of 8% annually for 2023 and 2024 and mid to high-end of the 6% - 8% annually range from 2025 through 2030.



'The full year 2022 guidance raise is driven by the increased confidence around our business performance, primarily driven by the performance of our Houston Electric business. This is the fifth time we have increased our guidance under this management team. We are now on track to meet $1.37-$1.39 non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year 2022, a 9% increase over 2021, setting a new and higher baseline for future earnings growth,' said Dave Lesar, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint.







