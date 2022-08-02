The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: FIELD + FARMER Launches Fresh Snack Bars at Costco

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / FIELD + FARMER (a Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) (FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory") company) is excited to announce that it will be launching and sampling its Fresh Snack Bars in 102 Costco locations across 14 Midwestern states (Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) on August 5, 2022.

"We are thrilled to offer our craveworthy FIELD + FARMER Fresh Snack Bars at Costco," said Isabella Chia, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the FIELD + FARMER brand. "We know Costco customers will appreciate the real, recognizable food in our Fresh Snack Bars, which always feature a fresh veggie or fruit as the very first ingredient. Our bars not only taste better, but they are also bursting with the goodness of real food and are never chalky or dry. They're not named after beloved desserts for nothing!"

FIELD + FARMER Fresh Snack Bars are healthy and delicious and contain whole foods, not processed additives, powders, or chemicals. The whole foods in FIELD + FARMER Fresh Snack Bars mean beneficial vitamins, minerals, and fiber in every bite.

FIELD + FARMER Fresh Snack Bars:

come in dessert flavors everyone knows and loves, like Apple Pie, Carrot Cake, and Peanut Butter & Jelly.

are gluten-free, plant-based, and non-GMO-verified.

have protein from 100% real food like peanut butter, almond butter, and pumpkin seeds with NO highly processed pea protein, whey, soy protein powders, or isolates. 1

have fiber from real plants, not additives like inulin, sugar alcohols, prebiotic fiber syrups, or chicory root, that are often prevalent in the snack bars category.

are lightly sweetened with coconut sugar, which is low-glycemic.

have NO preservatives, which means they require refrigeration but can be carried on the go (unrefrigerated) for up to three days.

are sold in a 12-count Variety Pack, perfect for stocking up.

are perfect for the whole family, young adults, and fitness enthusiasts.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, sign up for the newsletter at www.thefreshfactory.co.

About FIELD + FARMER

Founded in 2017, FIELD + FARMER (wholly owned by The Fresh Factory) partners with small farms to deliver fresh dressings, dips, snack bars, and juices made with clean ingredients. Their mission is to re-create craveworthy mainstream flavors with real ingredients and no junk (no chemicals, no preservatives) - what they call big flavor from small farms. Not only do they source from farmers they know and trust, they routinely donate to organizations that support small farmers. Learn more about FIELD + FARMER at www.fieldandfarmer.co or follow them on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

CEO and Co-Founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

1 Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3905294/

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. ("Company") expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about Company's new product offerings, its ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710124/FIELD-FARMER-Launches-Fresh-Snack-Bars-at-Costco