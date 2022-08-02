On the Path to Climate Neutrality

On its path to becoming a climate-neutral company, OQ Chemicals is switching to electricity from renewable sources, so-called green power, at its sites worldwide as part of its 'reduce' program. To this end, the company has also stopped generating electricity from natural gas in its power plant at the Oberhausen site. Its locations in Monheim am Rhein, in Houston, Texas, and the Dutch production site in Amsterdam already use 100 percent green power. At its other sites in Germany and the USA, OQ Chemicals will initially use green power certificates (Energy Attribute Certificates EACs) during a transitional phase. In the medium term, the company intends to use only green power at all its locations worldwide. Furthermore, OQ Chemicals examines various options for producing CO2-neutral energy to secure demand.

"Up to now, we have generated part of our electricity requirements at the Oberhausen site through natural gas-fired power generation. We will initially procure this share as well as the demand for our site in Marl with EACs, and later entirely as green power. The volume corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of 8,000 German private households. In a very effective cycle, we generate the remaining electricity as well as steam and heat ourselves in our on-site power plant via highly efficient cogeneration, using waste gases, waste streams, and by-products generated during production. We feed part of the heat into the Oberhausen district heating network of energy provider Energieversorgung Oberhausen (evo)," said Dr. Albrecht Schwerin, Chief Operating Officer at OQ Chemicals.

"The switch to green power is a small but effective building block in our global 'reduce' program, with which we are aiming for climate neutrality by mid-century. We work holistically and look at all areas raw materials, production, and the end product. Achieving climate neutrality will be one of the most important goals for OQ Chemicals in the coming years," commented OQ Chemicals' CEO, Dr. Oliver Borgmeier.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo intermediates and Oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.oq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005554/en/

Contacts:

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Communications and Press Relations

Phone: +49 (0)2173 9993-3009, sc.communications@oq.com