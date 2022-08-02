Hyderabad, India--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Pixel Penguin Media, a firm offering specialist digital marketing services in the e-commerce sector, has become the first company in this space to launch a pay-on-results guarantee to customers. Senior officials from Pixel Penguin underline its aim to provide customers with a risk-free experience, as they receive a 100% refund if Pixel Penguin fails to deliver on the promised Return-on-Investment (ROI).

The pandemic accelerated the e-commerce sector's increasing dominance over the retail industry. COVID-19 forced even those who were not digital natives to rely on e-commerce to order daily supplies like groceries and food from restaurants. As a result, e-commerce's share of global retail trade increased from 14% in 2019 to 17% in 2020. In 2021, retail sales through e-commerce amounted to $4.9 trillion globally, which is expected to increase to $7.4 trillion by 2025.

Two of the most popular channels utilized by e-commerce companies to attract and retain customers are Facebook Ads, which are used by 93% of social media marketers and boast a potential reach of 1.9 Billion users, and Google Ads. The latter is utilized by more than 80% of global businesses, and it is estimated that people are four times more likely to click on a Google Ad than any other advertising network.

Pixel Penguin Media highlights the importance of brands' social media marketing by maintaining the right balance of a data-driven approach and a brand-specific team of creatives to connect emotionally with customers. As part of its newly unveiled pay-on-results strategy, Pixel Penguin Media deploys its highly trained in-house team of graphic designers and copywriters at no extra charge.

According to the firm's founder, Anurag Reddy, the pay-on results guarantee is being offered mostly to clients who are already at the proof-of-concept stage and have active campaigns running on Facebook or on Google Ads. Pixel Penguin Media first conducts in-depth research to identify the core value propositions of the client before conducting an analysis of customer demographics and data. This enables the team to tailor the digital strategy to each individual client's target demographics and obtain the maximum returns for the campaigns it runs.

The next stage is to develop customized, conversion-oriented creative resources with high-quality content and imaging. Based on the current ROI and campaigns, Pixel Penguin Media offers a guarantee of a tangible increase in scale; the client gets a full refund if the promised results are not achieved.

The company also helps startups, but a different approach is required as they have not yet reached the proof-of-concept stage. Therefore, the entire digital marketing strategy needs to be developed from scratch. For such clients, Pixel Penguin Media works on a retainer basis, as no guarantee can be given of specific returns until extensive testing has been carried out over a period of a few months.

Commenting on the company's unique approach to digital marketing, Anurag Reddy, founder of Pixel Penguin Media, concluded, "We are proud to be the first company in this space to offer pay-on-results digital marketing services. We cover the entire spectrum of digital marketing, including analysis of customer data, designing creatives and carrying out A/B testing for different campaigns. Two key members of the business, Kalyan and Aditya, are responsible for the day-to-day running of the company and liaising with clients. They also work on all up-and-coming campaigns. The guarantee that we offer is based on my own experiences with my e-commerce startup, Penguin Kart, where I tried many strategies and found out what works and what doesn't. We go a step further than most digital marketing agencies through the use of techniques that are highly sophisticated and have undergone extensive manual testing. Our expert team has carried out successful digital marketing campaigns for Multi-Billion dollar brands. It is also hugely significant that we provide outstanding creatives for no additional charge, as these are absolutely essential for making digital marketing as powerful as possible."

