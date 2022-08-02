Visaka Industries' patented Atum solar roof is reportedly able to reduce building temperatures by up to 40%.From pv magazine India India-based Visaka Industries Limited, a sustainable construction materials developer, has announced its integrated solar roof will power the Climate Lab at Anant University's Ahmedabad campus in Gujarat. Visaka will also supply its Vnext fiber cement boards, an eco-friendly alternative to climate-damaging plywood and gypsum. Visaka's Atum solar roof will cover the 390-square-meter area of the lab and produce 70 kW of solar power to run the facility. The manufacturer ...

