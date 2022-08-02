Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Wins Three Platinum 2022 New Product Awards

G2 Secure aChat and G2LINK selected by Spaces4Learning for their noteworthy ability to enhance learning environments

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, today announced that it won three platinum 2022 New Product Awards from Spaces4Learning, a leading publication for education institutions.

G2 Secure aChat won the platinum award for the K-12 category and G2LINK Classroom Audio System won the platinum award for both K-12 and Higher Education categories.

"Galaxy's suite of products continues to be recognized by the education technology industry for our differentiation and innovative approach," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Next Generation. "We are honored that the panel of judges selected several of our offerings to be platinum winners, particularly given the presence of industry leading brands in other respective categories."

Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The brand's magazine, website and digital products bring together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep facilities professionals abreast of current issues, trends and research; provide professional development opportunities; and connect those sharing a common interest.

The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

