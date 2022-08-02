

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food service company Lyons Magnus has issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, as per an announcement posted by the company on Friday.



Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people aged over 65, and people with weak immune systems. The symptoms include fever, meningitis, and seizures in infants.



The recall includes certain lots of beverages, liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and thickened liquids. Products included in the recall include some branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein. 'The preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,' the recall said.



No illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported, the company said. People who have purchased the recalled products are asked to throw them out or return them for a refund.



The recall does not include products manufactured for children younger than 1. The bacteria is in the center of a separate recall of powdered infant formula, which is still going on.







