Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, has been named Emerging Partner of the Year at the Mimecast UKI FY22 Partner Awards.

The annual awards recognise the efforts of Mimecast partners in areas including engineering, customer excellence, revenue, growth, and channel advocacy.

Mimecast uses next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services to help protect email and deliver comprehensive risk management in a single, fully-integrated solution.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, said, "Over the last year, Options' collaboration with Mimecast has brought the best of our cloud solutions, services and support to customers across the capital markets, bolstering our full suite of SOC, security and compliance credentials.

We are thrilled to have been named as their Emerging Partner of the Year and to have the continued dedication and efforts of our security and global engineering teams recognised."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including its additional VMware Cloud Verified and Microsoft Gold Partner achievements, hosting capabilities in Aruba IT3 Bergamo, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

