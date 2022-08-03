Growing late-stage research pipeline, addressing areas of high unmet medical need

Pipeline includes areas such as rare skin disease, pulmonary fibrosis, oncology and central nervous system disease

Net sales rise currency-adjusted by 9.5 percent to 11.2 billion EUR

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, continued to increase its supply of medicine to patients in the first half of 2022, as it expanded its research pipeline in an increasingly challenging economic, political and regulatory environment.

Boehringer Ingelheim has experienced strong momentum through greater investment in Research Development (R&D), accelerated development of its pipeline and business development opportunities. The company also closed 11 R&D partnership and license deals so far this year, with a focus on new modalities such as protein degraders, antimicrobial resistance, regenerative medicine, oncology and data science.

Fueled by ongoing strong demand for the company's human heart failure, diabetes and respiratory treatments, and its products for pets, currency-adjusted net sales rose by 9.5 percent to 11.2 billion EUR.

"Despite a volatile economic environment, we were able to supply more patients with the treatments that make a difference to them, while advancing our pipeline in Human Pharma as well as in Animal Health striving to transform lives where medical need is high," said Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors.

Boehringer Ingelheim has earmarked 25 billion EUR for investments in R&D and an additional 7 billion EUR for new production technologies over the next five years. The company anticipates running eight active human medicines registrational trials by the end of the year, with the potential of bringing 15 new products to patients by 2027.

"Although we expect economic uncertainties to persist in the second half of the year, we remain confident that we can achieve our goals for 2022 and proceed on our innovation-driven path," said Michael Schmelmer, Member of the Board of Managing Directors, responsible for Finance Group Functions. "We will continue to focus on and invest in our most promising assets to bring the best value to patients."

Net sales in Human Pharma were up 11.8 percent (currency-adjusted) during the first six months of 2022 at 8.4 billion EUR, mainly driven by diabetes treatment of the JARDIANCE family at 2.5 billion EUR and the respiratory medicine OFEV at 1.5 billion EUR.

Growth in the Animal Health business amounted to 1.2 percent (currency-adjusted) to 2.4 billion EUR. The business was impacted by challenging market conditions including inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns, outbreaks of African Swine Fever and supply chain constraints. Net sales of NEXGARD, a parasiticide for dogs, increased 13.7 percent (currency-adjusted) to 593 million EUR, while HEARTGARD, which prevents heartworm disease in dogs, rose 4.4 percent to 197 million EUR.

For the remainder of the year Boehringer Ingelheim is anticipating regulatory updates for Spesolimab, a potential treatment for flares in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare, life-threatening neutrophilic skin disease. The company will also present promising data on JARDIANCE for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease. In addition, major product launches are expected for Animal Health in 2022 and 2023.

Click here for the full release: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/about-us/corporate-profile/boehringer-ingelheim-2022-half-year-results

