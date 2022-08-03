

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) has increased its full year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.40 to $8.60 from prior guidance range of $8.20 to $8.40. GAAP EPS is now expected to be in a range of $7.23 to $7.43, revised from $6.93 to $7.13. The company raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion from $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion.



Second quarter adjusted EPS was $2.40 compared to $2.42, prior year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income was $2.96 billion or $2.23 per share compared to $2.79 billion or $2.10 per share, prior year.



Total revenues was $80.6 billion, up 11.0% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $76.37 billion in revenue.



