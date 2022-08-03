

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA), a Chinese firm focused on infectious diseases, said on Wednesday that Hong Kong has approved its Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, intended for kids aged 6 months to 3 years.



In phase III clinical studies, which evaluated CoronaVac among children aged 6 months to 17, preliminary results have shown that the vaccine has a good safety and immunogenicity profile, with no severe adverse reaction reported 6 months after two doses of vaccination among children aged 6 months to 35 months, according to the company.



CoronaVac has been authorized for emergency use for those above 3 years old in Hong Kong since February 15. As of August, CoronaVac has been approved for use in minors in 14 countries in Latin America, as well as in other countries in the regions of Asia and Africa.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINOVAC BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de