Net loss of $5.1 million driven by prior quarter settlement adjustments & annual maintenance shutdown EBITDA1 of $6.7 million, ending quarter cash & restricted cash of $57.2 million Quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share declared, representing 9.68% yield2 Company reaffirms return of shareholder capital policy Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTC: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2-2022"). Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. Amerigo's quarterly financial results were impacted by reduced copper production during the annual scheduled maintenance shutdown of Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, and $5.1 million in negative price settlement adjustments to prior quarter copper sales. Quarterly results included a net loss of $5.1 million, loss per share ("LPS") of $0.03 (Cdn$0.04) and EBITDA[1]of $6.7 million. Following year-to-date return of capital to shareholders of $20.5 million and debt repayments of $3.5 million, cash and restricted cash on June 30, 2022 were $57.2 million, compared to starting 2022 cash and restricted cash of $64.0 million. "We are pleased to report a strong operational quarter where we continued to meet production and cost objectives, which incorporated the annual maintenance shutdown. However, Amerigo's financial results were negatively affected by a substantial decline in copper prices which translated to a quarterly loss of $5.1 million", said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO. "Copper price volatility is not new or uncommon, but Amerigo is now well-positioned to weather a period of lower prices. Backed by a strong balance sheet, we remain committed to our policy of returning capital to shareholders", she added. On August 2, 2022, Amerigo's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share, payable on September 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022. Amerigo designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Based on the June 30, 2022, share closing price of Cdn$1.24, this would represent an annual dividend yield 9.68%2. Amerigo's Board of Directors will seek Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") after December 2, 2022, once the current 12-month NCIB period expires, as the Company has already purchased the maximum number of securities permitted by the TSX in a 12-month period. This news release should be read in conjunction with Amerigo's interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, available at the Company's website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com. 30-Jun-22 31-Dec-21 Q2-2022 Q2-2021 MVC's copper price ($/lb)3 4.10 4.37 Revenue ($ millions) 33.6 50.5 Net (loss) income ($ millions) (5.1) 11.6 (LPS) EPS ($) (0.03) 0.06 (LPS) EPS (Cdn) (0.04) 0.08 EBITDA1($ millions) 6.7 23.4 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital1($ millions) (4.0) 17.1 FCFE1($ millions) (10.7) 5.7 Cash ($ millions) 53.0 59.8 Restricted cash ($ millions) 4.2 4.2 Borrowings ($ millions) 27.0 30.4 Share outstanding at end of period (millions) 166.0 173.7 Highlights and Significant Items In Q2-2022, market copper prices declined significantly, affecting Amerigo's financial performance twofold: through lower current quarterly revenue which is marked-to-market at a lower provisional price (Q2-2022: $4.10 per pound ("/lb")3; Q2-2021: $4.37/lb)3 and through negative final price settlement adjustments to prior-quarter production (Q2-2022: $5.1 million in negative final price settlement adjustments to Q1-2022 production; Q2-2021: $5.3 million in positive final price settlement adjustments to Q1-2021 production). Amerigo posted a net loss in Q2-2022 of $5.1 million (Q2-2021: net income of $11.6 million). LPS during Q2-2022 was $0.03 (Cdn$0.04) (Q2-2021: earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.06 (Cdn$0.08)). Q2-2022 production was 14.9 million pounds ("M lbs") of copper, in line with Q2-2021 production of 15.0 M lbs despite MVC operating for 8 fewer days in Q2-2022 due to its annual maintenance shutdown. Production in Q2-2022 was positively impacted by higher tonnage, grade and recoveries from fresh tailings and higher grade and recoveries from Cauquenes. Molybdenum production in Q2-2022 was 0.2 million pounds (Q2-2021: 0.3 million pounds) due to lower molybdenum content in fresh tailings. Revenue during Q2-2022 was $33.6 million (Q2-2021: $50.5 million), including copper tolling revenue of $31.4 million (Q2-2021: $45.7 million) and molybdenum revenue of $2.2 million (Q2-2021: $4.8 million). Copper tolling revenue is calculated from MVC's gross value of copper produced during Q2-2022 of $63.7 million (Q2-2021: $66.6 million) and negative fair value adjustments to settlement receivables of $7.9 million (Q2-2021: positive adjustments of $4.8 million), less notional items including DET royalties of $18.3 million (Q2-2021: $20.2 million), smelting and refining of $5.8 million (Q2-2021: $4.9 million) and transportation of $0.4 million (Q2-2021: $0.5 million). The Q2-2022 fair value adjustments included $5.1 million in negative price settlement adjustments in respect of Q1-2022 production, which are final adjustments (Q2-2021: $5.3 million of positive final price settlement adjustments in respect of Q1-2021 production). The Company used operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital1 of $4.0 million in Q2-2022 (Q2-2021: cash generated of $17.1 million). Quarterly net operating cash flow was $2.7 million (Q2-2021: $21.9 million). There was negative free cash flow1 to equity of $10.7 million in Q2-2022 (Q2-2021: positive cash flow of $5.7 million). Q2-2022 cash cost1was $2.01/lb (Q2-2021: $1.81/lb), driven by a decrease of $0.17/lb in molybdenum by-product credits from lower molybdenum production and an increase of $0.06/lb in smelter/refinery charges. All other cost combined decreased by $0.03/lb. Amerigo's financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. At June 30, 2022, the Company's provisional copper price was $4.10/lb3, and final prices for April, May and June 2022 sales will be the average London Metal Exchange ("LME") prices for July, August and September 2022, respectively. A 10% increase or decrease from the $4.10/lb3 provisional price used on June 30, 2022 would result in a $6.1 million change in revenue in Q3-2022 in respect of Q2-2022 production. In Q2-2022, Amerigo returned $13.0 million to shareholders: $4.1 million was paid on June 20, 2022 through Amerigo's regular quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share, and $8.9 million was returned through the purchase of 6.9 million common shares for cancellation through Amerigo's recently completed Normal Course Issuer Bid. Year-to-date, Amerigo returned $20.5 million to shareholders. In Q2-2022, the Company made scheduled debt payments of $3.5 million (Q2-2021: net debt payments of $10.3 million) and paid $3.0 million for plant and equipment (Q2-2021: $0.8 million). On June 30, 2022, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $53.0 million (December 31, 2021: $59.8 million), restricted cash of $4.2 million (December 31, 2021: $4.2 million) and had working capital of $10.9 million (December 31, 2021: $24.6 million). Investor Conference Call on August 4, 2022 Amerigo's quarterly investor conference call will take place on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 am Pacific Daylight Time/2:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. To join the call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (Toll-Free North America) and enter confirmation number 81494727. Upcoming Investor Conferences Participation Amerigo will be participating in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on September 21 and 22, 2022 and the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference on October 25 and 26, 2022. CEO Aurora Davidson will be presenting at both conferences and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout each event. About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central ("MVC") Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; ARG:TSX; OTC: ARREF. Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, 2022 $ thousands December 31, 2021 $ thousands Cash and cash equivalents 53,020 59,792 Restricted cash 4,198 4,221 Property plant and equipment 174,076 178,083 Other assets 16,970 27,249 Total assets 248,264 269,345 Total liabilities 118,327 130,552 Shareholders' equity 129,937 138,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 248,264 269,345 Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three months ended June 30, 2022 $ thousands 2021 $ thousands Revenue 33,584 50,503 Tolling and production costs (31,968) (31,376) Other expenses (3,089) (1,060) Finance expense (267) (2,136) Income tax expense (3,331) (4,345) Net (loss) income (5,071) 11,586 Other comprehensive income (loss) 728 (69) Comprehensive (loss) income (4,343) 11,517 (Loss) earnings per share - basic & diluted (0.03) 0.06 Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended June 30, 2022 $ thousands 2021 $ thousands Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (3,952) 17,067 Changes in non-cash working capital 6,644 4,835 Net cash from operating activities 2,692 21,902 Net cash used in investing activities (3,010) (839) Net cash used in financing activities (16,578) (10,574) Net (decrease) increase in cash (16,896) 10,489 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (1,179) (223) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 71,095 38,643 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 53,020 48,909 1 Non-IFRS Measures This news release includes five non-IFRS measures: (i) EBITDA, (ii) operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital, (iii) free cash flow to equity ("FCFE"), (iv) free cash flow ("FCF") and (v) cash cost. These non-IFRS performance measures are included in this news release because they provide key performance measures used by management to monitor operating performance, assess corporate performance, and to plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of Amerigo's operations. These performance measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. (i) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and administration and is calculated by adding back depreciation expense to the Company's gross margin. (Expressed in thousands) Q2-2022 Q2-2021 $ $ Gross Profit 1,616 19,127 Add Depreciation and amortization 5,059 4,321 EBITDA 6,675 23,448 (ii) Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital is calculated by adding back the decrease or subtracting the increase in changes in non-cash working capital to or from cash provided by operating activities. (Expressed in thousands) Q2-2022 Q2-2021 $ $ Net cash from operating activities 2,692 21,902 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital (6,644) (4,835) Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital (3,952) 17,067 (iii) Free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") refers to operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital less capital expenditures plus new debt issued less debt and lease repayments. FCFE represents the amount of cash generated by the Company in a reporting period that can be used to pay for: a) potential distributions to the Company's shareholders, and b) any additional taxes triggered by the repatriation of funds from Chile to Canada to fund these distributions. Free cash flow ("FCF") refers to FCFE plus repayments of borrowings and lease repayments. (Expressed in thousands) Q2-2022 Q1-2022 $ $ Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital (3,952) 17,067 Deduct: Cash used to purchase plant and equipment (3,010) (839) Repayment of borrowings net of new debt issued (3,500) (10,233) Lease repayments (195) (341) Free cash flow to equity (10,657) 5,654 Add: Repayment of borrowings net of new debt issued 3,500 10,233 Lease repayments 195 341 Free cash flow (6,962) 16,228 (iv) Cash cost is a performance measure commonly used in the mining industry that is not defined under IFRS. Cash cost is the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits. Cash cost per pound produced is based on pounds of copper produced and is calculated by dividing cash cost over the number of pounds of copper produced. (Expressed in thousands) Q2-2022 Q1-2022 $ $ Tolling and production costs 31,968.00 31,376 Add (deduct): Smelting and refining charges 5,791.00 4,944 Transportaton costs 403.00 524 Inventory adjustments (310) 1 By-product credits -$2,241.00 (4,762) DET royalties-molybdenum -$518.00 (591) Depreciation and amortization -$5,059.00 (4,321) 30,034.00 27,171 Copper tolled (M lbs) 14.92 14.99 Cash costs ($/lb) 2.01 1.81 2 Dividend yield The disclosed annual yield of 9.68% is based on four quarterly dividends of Cdn$0.03 per share each, divided over Amerigo's June 30, 2022 share price of Cdn$1.24. 3 MVC's copper price MVC's copper price is the average notional copper price for the period, before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and excluding settlement adjustments to prior period sales. MVC's pricing terms are based on the average LME copper price for the third month following delivery of copper concentrates produced under the tolling agreement with DET ("M+3"). This means that when final copper prices are not yet known, they are provisionally marked-to-market at the end of each month based on the progression of the LME published average monthly M and M+3 prices. Provisional prices are adjusted monthly using this consistent methodology, until they are settled. Q1-2022 copper deliveries were marked-to-market at March 31, 2022 at $4.64/lb and were settled in Q2-2022 as follows: January 2022 sales settled at the April 2022 LME average price of $4.62/lb

February 2022 sales settled at the May 2022 LME average price of $4.25/lb

