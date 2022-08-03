Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Welcomes Tom Paprocki to it's Newly Created Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), is a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices. These devices are designed for seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone and provides IoT mobile health (mHealth) products and services to through its national distribution network of independent dealers. These dealers resell the product directly to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, announced on August 3, 2022, that the company has welcomed Mr. Tom Paprocki to its newly created Advisory Board to help guide it thought its next phase and future business cycles.

"The company has established an Advisory Board and is delighted that Tom Paprocki accepted a position," stated Marc Cayle. "The advisory board is an important addition to our infrastructure as we navigate the opportunities in front of us. Tom has a tremendous background in technology, products and services aimed at the senior care space," Cayle added, "He has also been instrumental in launching startups from around the world, helping them identify and adapt technologies for senior care. We are fortunate to be able to add a world-class senior technology expert to the team."

WHSI is an established manufacturer of PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS")) devices, and in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years in the business, beginning with the launch of the MediPendant, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the pendant. WHSI will be launching its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max in the Summer 2022. The iHelp Max is a 4G cellular PERS device with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, that are sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world. Further to the launch of the iHelp Max, the company is developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring). Utilizing the iHelp Max device, WHSI's advanced medical alarm technology platform enables remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WIFI technology. Our RPM solution includes real time monitoring of vital signs that will be stored in the cloud to enable viewing of historical data as well as identify potential health issues before they become catastrophic events. WHSI is offering two distinct RPM paths to market, Direct to Consumer and Enterprise solutions. Both offer simplified connectivity for patients/customers and their circle of care. The consumer that wants to be proactive with their health can purchase disease-specific kits for Heart Disease, CHF, Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity, COPD, Metabolic Syndrome and more. The peripherals will automatically connect to the iHelp Max and the data will flow to the WHS HIPPA compliant cloud so it can be viewed on demand. Enterprise customers, such as health systems, physician groups, primary care providers, insurance companies and others who are managing chronic conditions through remote patient monitoring programs will use Wearable Health Solutions' solution that includes a small tablet combined with disease-specific peripherals and a robust platform where all of the data is available. Thresh hold breach alerts, broad compliance initiatives, CPT code adherence and billing are integrated for ease of use for enterprise customers.

