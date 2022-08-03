Manufacturers have until Aug. 16 to submit bids to supply 3 million multicrystalline silicon solar cells featuring five busbars, with peak power ratings of 4.68 W and 4.63 W.From pv magazine India Indian manufacturer Central Electronics Ltd. has opened bidding to supply 3 million multicrystalline solar cells, including 1.5 million cells rated for a minimum peak output of 4.68 W and another 1.5 million rated for 4.63 Wp. The solar cells must feature five busbars, with the front busbar having a minimum width of 0.8 ± 0.2 mm and the back busbar 1.5 ± 0.3 mm. The cells should be 156.75 x 156.75 mm ...

