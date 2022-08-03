Submissions will be accepted until October 26, 2022

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE"), is pleased to announce that it has received a record number of submissions for its Third Annual VYRE Film Festival. Film and TV creators from all over the world have already submitted more than twice as many submissions as last year. The number of projects submitted is expected to continue to increase until the final submission deadline of October 26, 2022.

This year the Festival "VFF3" will be held November 9 through 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. The VYRE Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing and discovering filmmaking talent from all over the globe. Categories for the festival include documentaries, features, short films, and series. This year's film festival will be held in person and will have multiple sessions and activities for networking and obtaining knowledge. To close out the film festival, VYRE will livestream the VYRE Film Festival Awards ceremony.

All winners of VYRE Film Festival will be considered for global distribution, marketing, and possibly future production budgets. Past winners have included Crypto Heads (nearly 1 million streams) and The Greatest Showmen (500,000+ streams).

"We believe the climate of the film industry has progressed, and there are multiple high-quality projects either overlooked or without access to distribution. Our plan with the film festival is to help fill that void and the disconnect between quality content and global viewership, and provide new opportunities for these creators," commented David Hill, VYRE Network's CEO.

"It's been great to watch the growth of the VYRE Film Festival. It's our goal to provide global exposure to both well-established and up and coming filmmakers. The hundreds of applicants from last year made choosing the winners extremely difficult, and we look forward to receiving this year's entries," added Ryan Dell'Orfano, VYRE Film Festival VP Coordinator.

All submissions and information on the film festival can be accessed through the www.vyrefilmfestival.com website or www.filmfreeway.com/VyreFilmFestival.

This year VYRE will also open its doors to the "VYRE Creators" classes where filmmakers, script writers, editors and scoring specialists will have hands-on learning experiences to improve their craft. These speciality classes will be free to assist the next generation of Film and TV creators. Attendees will be given access on a first come/first serve basis accessible at vyrefilmfestival.com/creators.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE's international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

ir@vyrenetwork.com / pr@vyrenetwork.com

www.vyrenetwork.com

