The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 02 August 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 02 August 2022 103.54p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 101.59p per ordinary share







03 August 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45