The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Results of Second General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Results of Second General Meeting

This announcement and the information contained in it are not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into, the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, in any member state of the EEA or in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful.

26 June 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the " Company")

Results of Second General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the voluntary liquidation of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the " Scheme"), the Board is pleased to announce the results of the Second General Meeting.

The Board announces that the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on and approved by Shareholders on a show of hands at the Second General Meeting held earlier today. Accordingly, Laura Waters and Steven Sherry, both of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, have been appointed as joint liquidators of the Company (the " Joint Liquidators"). Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the Resolution, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website.

Special Resolution Votes For (including discretionary) % Votes Against % Total proxy votes cast Proxy Votes Cast 1 Votes Withheld To place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation and appoint the Joint Liquidators 31,059,261 97.75 715,023 2.25 31,774,284 19.40 165,512

1As a percentage of total voting rights

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 163,570,773. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement the number of voting rights in the Company is 163,570,773.

Suspension of Reclassified Shares

The Company's Reclassified Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting.

Residual Net Asset Value & Entitlements

Further to the passing of the Resolutions at the Company's General Meetings, the Scheme entitlements were as follows:

The Residual Net Asset Value per Share: 118.75 pence

Premier Miton UK Multi Cap Income Fund (the "Sub-Fund") price per Sub-Fund Share: 217.8 pence

Shareholders who elected (or are deemed to have elected) to rollover into the Sub-Fund will receive approximately 0.550 Sub-Fund Shares for every Reclassified Share with "A" rights held.

Shareholders that have elected for the Cash Option will receive 118.75 pence for every Reclassified Share with "B" rights held.

Contract notes for the Sub-Fund Shares issued under the Scheme are expected to be despatched as soon as practicable. Cheques in respect of the Cash Option are expected to be despatched by the Company's registrars no later than 10 July 2026.

As noted in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 17 April 2026 (the " Circular"), the Directors have set aside sufficient assets in the Liquidation Pool to meet all known and estimated liabilities and contingencies, including the costs of implementing the Scheme, an amount considered sufficient to purchase the interests of any Dissenting Shareholders and the amount required to satisfy the entitlements of the holder of the Management Shares on a liquidation of the Company (being the amount paid up on the Management Shares, which is £12,500). The Directors have also provided in the Liquidation Pool for a retention of £100,000 which they, together with the Joint Liquidators, consider will be sufficient to meet any contingent and unknown liabilities of the Company.

The Liquidation Pool will be applied by the Joint Liquidators in discharging all current and future, actual and contingent liabilities of the Company. Any balance remaining in the Liquidation Pool after discharging such liabilities will, in due course, be distributed by the Joint Liquidators to Shareholders on the Register on the Liquidation Date pro rata to their respective holdings of Ordinary Shares.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at: https://www.diverseincometrust.com/documents/

Following the appointment of the Joint Liquidators, all further enquiries regarding the Company should be made to the Joint Liquidators, whose contact details are below.

For further information, please contact:

Joint Liquidators

Laura Waters and Steven Sherry E: uk_ditenquiries@pwc.com

T: +44 (0) 207 583 5000

Laura Waters and Steven Sherry have been appointed as Joint Liquidators of the Company to manage its affairs, business and property as its agents and without personal liability. Both are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as insolvency practitioners by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. The Joint Liquidators are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics which can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/insolvency-practitioner-code-of-ethics

The Joint Liquidators are controllers of personal data as defined by the Data Protection Act 2018. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP will act as processor on their instructions. Personal data will be kept secure and processed only for matters relating to the Members' Voluntary Liquidation.