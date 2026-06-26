DJ Suspension- The Diverse Income Trust plc

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Suspension- The Diverse Income Trust plc 26-Jun-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dear Sir/Madam, The Diverse Income Trust plc =----------------------------------- SUPERVISORY NOTICE =----------------------------------- TAKE NOTICE: Financial Conduct Authority, 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN has decided to take the following action: ACTION The FCA has temporarily suspended the following securities from the Official List: Security Description ISIN Ordinary Redeemable Shares with "A Rights" of 0.1p each; fully paid GB00BTXZ5XXX Ordinary Redeemable Shares with "B Rights" of 0.1p each; fully paid GB00BTXZ5XXX EFFECTIVE DATE 26/06/2026 DETAILS & REASONS Suspension of the reclassified shares on 26 June prior to the second general meeting and implementation of the scheme (to liquidate The Diverse Income Trust plc). IMPORTANT This supervisory notice is sent to you in accordance with section 78A(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "Act"). In accordance with UKLR 21.3.8G(3), we inform you of your right to apply for the suspension of your securities from the Official List to be cancelled. Please contact the Listings Data Management helpdesk on 020 7066 8352 at the FCA for more information. Kind regards, Listings Data Management Case Number: 00792633

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Category Code: SUS TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433484 EQS News ID: 2353958 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 26, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)