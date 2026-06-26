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WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 09:03 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Suspension - The Diverse Income Trust plc

DJ Suspension- The Diverse Income Trust plc 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Suspension- The Diverse Income Trust plc 
26-Jun-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dear Sir/Madam, 
The Diverse Income Trust plc 
 
=----------------------------------- 
SUPERVISORY NOTICE 
 
=----------------------------------- 
TAKE NOTICE: Financial Conduct Authority, 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN has decided to take the following 
action: 
 
ACTION 
The FCA has temporarily suspended the following securities from the Official List: 
 
Security Description                            ISIN 
 
Ordinary Redeemable Shares with "A Rights" of 0.1p each; fully paid     GB00BTXZ5XXX 
 
Ordinary Redeemable Shares with "B Rights" of 0.1p each; fully paid     GB00BTXZ5XXX 
EFFECTIVE DATE 
26/06/2026 
 
DETAILS & REASONS 
Suspension of the reclassified shares on 26 June prior to the second general meeting and implementation of the scheme 
(to liquidate The Diverse Income Trust plc). 
 
IMPORTANT 
This supervisory notice is sent to you in accordance with section 78A(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 
(the "Act"). 
In accordance with UKLR 21.3.8G(3), we inform you of your right to apply for the suspension of your securities from the 
Official List to be cancelled. 
 
Please contact the Listings Data Management helpdesk on 020 7066 8352 at the FCA for more information. 
 
Kind regards, 
Listings Data Management 
 
Case Number: 00792633

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 433484 
EQS News ID:  2353958 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2353958&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.