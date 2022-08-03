Image Protect, Inc.: Image Protect Inc. Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC PINK:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging tech and media Company, would like to update shareholders on recent Corporate activity.

Since the recent passing of its former CEO, Image Protect has been evaluating its existing digital media businesses. The Company has spent time addressing the structure of the business, contracts and other legalities (from clients, suppliers, vendors, etc.), and bank loans and debt. More work will continue to be done in these areas.

Additionally, new management has been evaluating revenue producing acquisition candidates that would potentially complement its existing corporate structure. The Company believes it has identified one candidate in particular that would enhance its business and serve the Company and its shareholders well. Additional announcements will be forthcoming.

About Image Protect

Image Protect (IMTL) is a tech and media company with a focus on digital assets. The Company's unique digital asset library and proprietary technology was developed by company subsidiary Fotofy. The Company owns and operates www.legendNFTs.io which is an auction for NFTs of Hip Hop Artist and major Sports figures. The Company has been developing Tokentunz as a site for Music NFTs.

