Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E81) ("APC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent to its US subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc. ("APTI").

On August 2, 2022, APTI was issued U.S. Patent No. 11,400,165 titled 'Composition and method for modifying polypeptides'. The patent covers highly site-selective antibody conjugate compositions produced with APTI's two-step conjugation technology including the half-product of the first step and final antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product of the second step. The claims broadly cover antibodies as a class and different classes of payloads including toxins, drugs and chelators. The patent term, including patent term adjustment, is expected to extend into November 2039. This is the first patent issued under US patent application 16/180,960. APTI is continuing to pursue expanded claims and additional patents within the initial application in order to create additional layers of intellectual property protection.

Dr. Benjamin Krantz, President and CEO of APTI commented, "The issuance of this patent is a critical milestone for APTI. The patent provides market exclusivity to highly site-selective ADC compositions that are created with our two-step antibody conjugation approach. This protection greatly enhances our ability to monetize our invention and increases our attractiveness to potential collaborators. This is another step forward in our 2022 plan and I look forward to other successes in the near future."

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-specific labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

