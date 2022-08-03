Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Awarded $8.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Aug. 03, 2022announced it has been awarded an $8.3 million contract from an international customer. The contract includes three, fourteen pallet ethylene oxides with automated pallet conveyance for use with the sterilization of medical devices. "This contract is another example of ETC Sterilization Systems Group repeat business in EO sterilization and system controls" states Eric Hunnicutt, ETC Director of EO Sterilizer Sales. ETC's Sterilization Systems Group offers Steam and Ethylene Oxide ("EO") Sterilizer Systems, Vacuum Dryers, Software Systems, and project management services to the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Life Science industries. ETC's systems are often specially designed to meet unique process systems challenges.



States Robert L. Laurent, Jr., President and CEO, "We are pleased to partner with our international customer on this award, which brings the first half of fiscal 2023 YTD orders received to $17.4 million, compared to $12.8 million through the first half of fiscal 2022."

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems.

