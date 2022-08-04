Cadia ventilation rise remediation progressing with no production impacts expected

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) (Newcrest) confirms that activities are underway to remediate instability identified in a ventilation rise at its Cadia mine, which are not expected to impact FY23 production.

All surface activities remain operational, with significant surface stockpiles available for processing well into September 2022. Underground mining has been temporarily suspended and is expected to recommence in the coming weeks, once works to safely backfill the rise have been completed.

Newcrest is taking an appropriately precautionary approach to monitoring and resolving this issue, with a strong commitment to keeping our people and the community safe.

An update on activities will be provided with Newcrest's Full Year Financial Results, to be released on 19 August 2022.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

