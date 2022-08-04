

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled ¥11.86 billion, or ¥32.21 per share. This compares with ¥15.86 billion, or ¥42.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to ¥145.7 billion from ¥132.3 billion last year.



Nikon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: ¥625 Bln



