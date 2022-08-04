Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Introduces 'NFTs Made Easy' Version 2.0 Showcases Crypto Pill NFTs from Micha Klein to Promote New Features

Showcases Crypto Pill NFTs from Micha Klein to Promote New Features

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today introduced version 2.0 of 'NFTs Made Easy', in conjunction with Micha Klein, the 2021 NYC Digital NFT Artist of the Year.

"I'm excited for Zedge to partner with the creator of the Crypto Pills NFTs collection, Micha Klein, in introducing the next phase of Zedge's 'NFTs Made Easy' offering," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "Artists can now sell limited and numbered editions of up to 100 of their original NFTs. This allows for broader ownership and enables each NFT to retain its value over time. In addition, we are also allowing artists to mint static wallpapers which is particularly exciting in light of the potential to expand our artist community and make our marketplace accessible to GuruShots' players."

"I'm thrilled to be working with Zedge to distribute my art," said Micha Klein. "Their approach makes the NFTs offered on their platform accessible to fans who might have been priced out of auctions on other sites, and I love the idea of democratizing access to my creations."

Klein's new and unique Genesis Animated Crypto Pill NFT is available now, exclusively for purchase, in Zedge Premium with more drops to follow.

Tim Quirk, Zedge's SVP of Product commented, "'NFTs Made Easy' is a valuable utility crafted for the masses, that takes the complexity out of creating, selling and buying NFTs while enabling easily verifiable provenance and limited editions through a simple, eco-friendly, cryptocurrency-free experience. As our offering matures, we see further opportunities to grow and support our artists with new capabilities while attracting buyers by evolving into a complete NFT ecosystem. Over the next several quarters, our roadmap includes introducing additional forms of content, audio support for video wallpaper NFTs, auctions and drop dates."

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In April 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit our investor website: investor.zedge.net

About Micha Klein

Micha Klein (b. 1964, Netherlands) explores the media-based culture of our time using advanced computer technology. His work includes references to art history, youth culture and mass media. Klein's work has been widely acclaimed and exhibited internationally, including a 10-year retrospective of digital art and video work at the Groninger Museum, Groningen (1998) and an exhibition at Mary Boone Gallery, New York (2000). He has collaborated with numerous high-profile brands including Coca-Cola and SWATCH and artists Tiesto and Eminem, who featured Klein's 'Pillman' character in his U.S. and European Anger Management Tour (2000). Klein's work is in the collection of LACMA Los Angeles, Denver Art Museum, Arken Museum Denmark, Museum fur Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg, Groninger Museum, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and in various international corporate and private collections. For more information, visit Micha's website https://www.michaklein.com

About Crypto Pills

The Crypto-Pills NFT collection dropped at 11:11 (EDT) on 27 August 2021 with all 10,000 Pills selling out in 11 minutes due to overwhelming demand. The success of this event marks a milestone in the crypto-art revolution and reaffirms Micha Klein's place in the pantheon of digital art's original innovators.

Crypto-Pills are inspired by Klein's iconic 'Pillman' character, conceived at the height of 90's rave culture and popularised further by Eminem when featured as a digital backdrop to his Anger Management Tour (2000). For more Crypto-Pills information, visit the website https://www.crypto-pills.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian Siegel IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710775/Zedge-Introduces-NFTs-Made-Easy-Version-20-Showcases-Crypto-Pill-NFTs-from-Micha-Klein-to-Promote-New-Features