Broomfield, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) (NASDAQ: ACONW) ("Aclarion" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary algorithms to identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman, and Brent Ness, CEO, will be attending and presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, the Company will provide an overview of its business and corporate strategy as well as upcoming key highlights. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Aclarion website.





Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 17th @ 2:45 p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v5JN3cC-SIKxcHuAJpncNw

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

