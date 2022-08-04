Bedrock Analytics Reports Strongest Quarter to Date

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Bedrock Analytics , a data analytics and AI platform for CPG manufacturers, today announced significant company growth in the second quarter of 2022 with 329% new revenue growth over Q2 2021, more than doubling the number of team members, and unveiling three new product updates and features.

The company's strong Q2 performance, its largest in company history, reflected in its 3X year-over-year Q2 new revenue growth, underscores the increasing demand for CPG sales data insights and data harmonization in an uncertain economy.

"The CPG industry is facing increased competitive pressures and market uncertainty. Our customers are seeing unmatched competitive advantages by leveraging technology to win in retail, gain market share, optimize their pricing and enable their staff to make faster & better decisions," said Will Salcido, CEO of Bedrock Analytics. "We're proud to be at the forefront of making CPG sales analytics more accessible through automation, AI, ML and world-class product design."

As a leader in CPG data analytics , the Bedrock Platform empowers users to quickly and effortlessly harmonize massive data sets to create insightful visualizations and help brands tell compelling sales stories through their raw data. As the volume of data available for CPGs continues to increase, being able to quickly synthesize categories, markets, and nuanced product groups to form cohesive selling stories will become more challenging for CPG analysts and sales teams, without the use of technology.

Bedrock is now powering one of the five largest food manufacturers in the world, with operations in over 60 countries and 150,000 employees, proving that even the largest organizations are under pressure to equip their sales, marketing, executive and analytics teams with the tools to drive sales growth & connectivity across their organizations. Shareholders demand that their management teams leverage technology to increase margins, capabilities & productivity throughout their organizations.

Bedrock has also reported substantial growth in company size, growing over 228% in the number of team members. The majority of this new talent will be focused on customer success & sales, providing the highest level of support for helping CPG brands extract greater insights based on retail data and industry trends.

"Growing at these rates is a whirlwind that most people find challenging. We have found the most uniquely talented individuals across the world to join us as we move at light speeds to allow our customers to punch above their weight in retail," states Salcido. "In such a competitive talent & uncertain economic market, many technology companies are experiencing cut backs & high turnover rates. I believe our business growth is a testament not only to our software and product but also to the culture and company we are building alongside it."

Bedrock Analytics also recently released three major platform updates to help CPGs gain the edge over their competitors.

Bedrock Storyboards - designed to help CPGs tell the most compelling sales stories. Through guided presentations and automated visualizations, users can now drag and drop analyses slides to tell better sales stories.

- designed to help CPGs tell the most compelling sales stories. Through guided presentations and automated visualizations, users can now drag and drop analyses slides to tell better sales stories. Dynamic Dashboard - users can now customize their personal dashboards to see the information and metrics that matter most to them, on a single screen.

- users can now customize their personal dashboards to see the information and metrics that matter most to them, on a single screen. Expanded Promo Comparison - this visualization allows customers to compare their product or brand across different promotional metrics to see how they match up against competitors across various categories.

To learn more about Bedrock Analytics, visit bedrockanalytics.com .

About Bedrock Analytics

Bedrock is an Ai-driven data insights company focused on enabling salespeople at CPG companies to increase revenue by presenting insightful stories. Supporting over 170 product categories for leading brands in the industry, Bedrock is one of the fastest-growing companies in its segment. Tell your best story at bedrockanalytics.com.

