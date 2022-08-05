Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Biennial Convention Kicks off in September

Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced it expects a record number of franchise owners and managers to attend its Biennial National Franchise Convention in Indio, CA in September.

The three-day event themed "Connect. Collaborate. Celebrate." is a tremendous opportunity for our franchisees to share their individual success strategies with others, and to generate new ideas that all fellow franchisees can capitalize on. Additionally, educational seminars will empower franchisees to leverage the Company's brand value proposition and vision for the future.

"I've observed a notable increase in enthusiasm among both current and prospective owners since joining the Company earlier this year," says CEO Rob Sarlls, who has spent the better part of his time since May getting to know the Company's franchisees, their stores, and their suggestions. "Being recognized as the #1 Chocolate and Candy Store retailer in Newsweek Magazine's 'America's Best Retailers for 2022' has instilled a new sense of pride throughout our entire organization. More importantly, it demonstrates our franchisees' and their employees' relentless passion for service, flexibility, and a quality experience for those that visit their stores."

These are the passions that drove franchise owners Stephanie and Nick Tripp, who purchased their Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store in Branson, MO in April 2021, to relocate earlier this year to a new prime location in the in the heart of the Branson Landing town square not far from the spectacularly popular Fountains attraction.

For the Tripp's it's all in the family. Stephanie and Nick first became interested in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory through Nick's mother, Kelley Tripp. She has managed the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store in St. Joseph, MO where Missouri Western State University is located. She was also on hand in Branson to help set up the new location and train employees during the relocation. "We are a family of entrepreneurs, particularly in franchise businesses," says Stephanie Trip. "The Rocky Mountain brand speaks to ensuring that each visitor to our store registers a positive experience, whether or not they buy anything that day."

"Customers have options," echoed Nick Tripp, "but the variety, customization and quality of our products are helping drive a strong repeat business. I think of it as 'They smell us, they see us, and then they want us.' They know they won't be disappointed. That is what the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory business model is all about."

Earlier this year, Stephanie was named 2022 Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year by the Center for Entrepreneurship in the Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University. This award honors an entrepreneur who has been in business for five years or less for their professional achievements and civic contributions to their local community. Stephanie first became a franchisee of Auntie Anne's in St. Joseph, MO in 2016 through the Craig School of Business Applied Entrepreneurship Program of which Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was a founding partner.





About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

