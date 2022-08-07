Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2022) - Asia's largest blockchain event, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW 2022), will kick off in Seoul, South Korea. The event runs for one week and features the highly anticipated main event, KBW2022: IMPACT, which invites the brightest minds of the blockchain industry to discuss topics such as Web 3.0, DEFI, metaverse, and gaming.





With the presence of major title sponsors, including BRV, a global growth investment platform, Klaytn, a blockchain subsidiary of one of Korea's BigTech, Wemade, a global game developer, and Solana, an emerging leader in the smart contracts market, Korea Blockchain Week 2022 has become an event of mass participation which include a diverse range of companies from BigTechs to Gaming companies.

The title sponsors will interact with the audience as keynote speakers or through fireside chats at the main event, KBW2022: IMPACT, held on August 8-9th at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas.

Wemade is an aggressive player in expanding its ecosystem with 'Global no.1' blockchain platform-Wemix as the backdrop. Henry Chang, the CEO, will give a keynote presentation on August 9th titled "The Ultimate Utilities of Cryptocurrency: Game and the Metaverse."

Klaytn has its mind set on a new milestone this year, "The Metaverse for All." Sam Seo, Representative Director of Klaytn Foundation, will provide a keynote speech on August 8th. In addition, Solana, a fierce competitor of Ethereum that recently unveiled a Web 3.0-based Android mobile saga, will open a fireside chat on the same day.

More than 100 key stakeholders in the blockchain industry from home and abroad will attend this year's event.

Korea Blockchain Week is in its 5th year and is hosted by FactBlock, a blockchain community builder, and co-hosted by Hashed, a blockchain venture capital. ROK Capital, a blockchain hedge fund, will participate as a partner. In addition, Klaytn, Solana, and Wemade will serve as title sponsors for the event.

In addition to the main event, KBW2022: IMPACT, various side events are lined up for the week, including Solana Hacker House, a pitching competition for blockchain startups hosted by Solana from August 3rd to 7th, FactBlock VIP Night on August 7th, Seoul Festa 2022: K-pop Festival on August 10th, Web 3.0 Dinner on August 11th, and Impact NFT Gallery, an NFT exhibition running from August 12th to 14th.

