As a peer-to-peer digital currency for humanity, World Causecoin (CAUSE) was built on the premise of Cause Capitalism, financing cause projects across Africa and providing abundance for all. Its native token CAUSE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing World Causecoin

World Causecoin (CAUSE) is a decentralized digital currency built on the premise of Cause Capitalism. Cause Capitalism is defined as: where a for-profit chooses as its partner a non-profit, not as a gimmick, but as a true sustainable partner. Cause Capitalism is a friendlier, gentler form of capitalism with a human face.

The World Causecoin model projects a belief that everyone should have abundance and be able to meet the basic needs.

For every CAUSE bought or traded, 3% is matched to non-profit partners. World Causecoin is partnering with hundreds of non-profit partners largely across Africa to help finance charitable projects. The key non-profit partners include Africa Children Hospital which will build several maternity and children hospitals across Africa; The Goat Foundation which is giving a pair of goats to poor widows across Africa starting with Kenya; Food for Africa which will provide free agricultural education to farmers to help improve their production and learn value addition.

CAUSE is seeking more non-profit partners across Africa with focus on NGOs feeding the poor and the aged; providing medical supplies to community hospitals; improving disposable incomes among Africans; promoting environmental conservation among others.

With a vision of changing the way the world exchanges money as the global leader in digital currencies, World Causecoin is here to raise a stable decentralized digital currency dedicated to funding cause companies that follow the principles of Cause Capitalism, providing abundance for all.

About CAUSE Token

The CAUSE tokens have been built on the BSC blockchain protocol. The development team used the BSC BEP-20 token standard to leverage several benefits, including high transactions speed, comparatively low transaction cost, and interoperability with other key protocols, such as BEP-2, BEP-8 and Ethereum ERC-20 token standards which characterizes it with high cross-chain compatibility and high scalability. BSC's also the best blockchain that supports DeFi staking and farming.

The total supply of CAUSE is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 80% is provided for public sale/ICO, 1% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for pre-sale, 5% is allocated to the team, and the rest 4% is provided for Causedrops.

The CAUSE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 8, 2022, investors who are interested in World Causecoin investment can easily buy and sell CAUSE token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

